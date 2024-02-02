SCAC inducts new school leaders for 2024

Great leadership is about service, education and communication.
That was according to Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain as she addressed Sapphire Coast Anglican College students on Friday, February 2.
The students had gathered for their morning assembly to witness the induction of new school leaders for 2024, with Ms McBain the special guest speaker.
School captains and vice-captains, prefects, house captains and junior school leaders were all presented with their badges and recited their pledges.
The college captains named for 2024 were Year 12 students Zach Searle and Kiera Kurilowicz.
Also on the leadership team were prefects Hamish Morrison, Liam Friedli, Darcy Mitchell-Blacker and Ev Scmidt.
"I'm constantly astounded by the level of leadership shown in our schools," Ms McBain said.
"Everyone can be a leader. Whether it's on the playground, your sports club...any pursuit you have, you are the one who can make things happen.
"Although when you get home make sure to listen to your mum and dad," she added to chuckles from the crowd.
