'I really missed my Vinnies family,' Bega reopens after November closure

Store manager of Bega Vinnies Mary Nugent is excited to be back on the floor, and the Bega Valley is thankful she is, after the store was suddenly closed over Christmas.
"I really missed my Vinnies family," Mary said, reiterating that Bega Vinnies still helped people through hampers and vouchers during the closure.
"They're my family, mainly the volunteers, we've become very close, but there's been a lot of customers too I've known over the years coming back to see how I am and say great to have you back.
"I've been here 34 years, so I'm part of the furniture," she said with a chuckle.
Residents and holiday goers were excited to see the chalkboard sign out the front of the store on 130 Gipps St stating 'OPEN', as car blinkers began to indicate into their already heavily filled customer car park, their store equally filled with bargain hunters.
Mary said the store would potentially open more often if they had more volunteers, and wanted to ask the community if they had a couple of hours to spare, with different volunteer jobs available.
Vinnies volunteers develop on-the-job skills to add to resumes, and provide experience in pricing and tagging items, organising stock, sorting donations, shop maintenance, shop displays, and customer service.
Director of fundraising, marketing and communications for the St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn, Phillip Jones said The more volunteers we have, the more hours we can do.
"We're delighted to say that the Bega store is now reopened, we have our manager back on deck, we've got some fantastic volunteers on deck," Mr Jones said.
"At the moment it's only three days a week, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but we hope to expand that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.