Kindy kids' first school day, checking the box for an education milestone

Dressed in uniforms yet to be grown into, young children across the Far South Coast are enjoying their first days of school as Kindergarten classes begin.
Some were anxious as they approached the front gates, others were confident as they walked with family by their side, and a collection of parents even hung around after assembly to make sure their children were settled inside, processing emotions just as big.
An array of school bags belonging to the new students were hooked to the wall outside their new classroom, each bag covered in images easily recognisable from rainbow dinosaurs to Disney characters, floral to superheroes.
St Patrick's Primary School assistant principal Emma Grant said she felt very anxious but excited on Thursday, February 1 - both as a teacher and as a mum of two kids, as they navigated the first milestone of many.
"I was feeling anxious because it's different for [my family], the girls are at school with me, they want me to be in the classroom all the time, which is obviously not part of my role," she said, sharing that the first day of school was a new journey to traverse.
With the Bega Valley becoming more culturally diverse with people moving to the district for work, Ms Grant said there were a lot more new families joining the school in 2024 and bringing their skills to the community.
For the Kindergarten kids' first class, there were a number of activities arranged to allow for a smooth transition, including Lego, craft, singing and puzzles, before they met their teacher and began to learn the routine of the school.
"They will probably do a walk of the school as well just to remind them where things are, this is the toilet, this is the playground, this is where we eat," she said.
"There's mixed emotions, so it's exciting for the teachers, and they've already met most of the students already, so they've already started to build a relationship, so it's exciting to start the year.
"But it's also nerve-wracking for the teachers as well, because there are so many mixed emotions, parents are excited, they're upset.
"It's about that transition, the unknown, so it's a day always that can be quite exhausting."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.