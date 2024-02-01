Big names set to compete in Bega Cup Carnival this weekend

"It's going to be a big one, we're expecting solid field with over 150 nominated at this stage on Sunday" Rob Tweedie CEO of the Sapphire Coast Turf Club said about the Bega Cup coming up on February 3 and 4.
"It's definitely the biggest number of nominations we've gotten for the cup and we've got a few leading Sydney trainers that are interest because it's now a qualifying race for the $3 million Big Dance Cup in Sydney, so it's attracting a lot of interest."
Mr Tweedie said the two day carnival set at the Sapphire Coast Turf Club, had been growing increasingly popular year after year and believes this year's has the potential to be the biggest one yet.
"It's building each year with numbers of spectators growing 15% each year as more and more people come out, with newcomers experiencing all that the Bega Valley has to offer," he said.
Mr Tweedie said while acceptances of competitors weren't going to be out until sometime at the end of the week, the initial interest had been extraordinary with trainers from Sydney such as Bjorn Baker, Sara Ryan, Matthew Smith and John O'Shea having put nominations in for the Bega Cup race on Sunday, February 4.
"Being a qualifying race it's obviously attracted a lot more activities and attention from trainers that are looking at the race," he said.
"It's a $80,000 race so it's nothing to be sneezed at and then being able to qualify for The Big Dance is even more reason to look at it."
Mr Tweedie said local talent and three times winner of the Bega Carnival Cup, Barbara Joseph and Paul and Matt Jones, have nominated three of their horses to compete in the race this year.
"They've won for the last three years and we think they're going to try and win again because to win four years in a row would be quite an achievement," he said.
The weekend starts early with two golfing options at Bega and Pambula on Friday February 2, followed by the Calcutta hosted a the Bega Country Club Calcutta in the evening. To find out more call the club on 6492 1570.
"The gates open for the carnival at 12 o'clock on Saturday and we have free buses that will be running which people can find out about on our website," Mr Tweedie said.
"There's going to be kids entertainment with epic fitness that will be running lots of activities and entertainment classes on both days, there'll also be face painting from Art by Netty on Sunday."
The first day of the carnival will feature seven races along with big screen access to view the races from, TAB, bookmakers and lots of food options from various food vans set up on the day.
The dress up on the Saturday will be Hawaiian themed, with people dressed in costume receiving a complimentary drink.
"It's a good chance for people to have a fun social day on Saturday and then we have fashions on the field on Sunday and there'll be some good prizes for that," Mr Tweedie said.
Prizes for the fashions on the field have been donated by local businesses with the best dressed family receiving a family pass voucher from Magic Mountain, the best dressed lady will receive a $200 voucher from Aloha Eve and the best dressed man winning a $100 voucher from Merimbula Wharf restaurant.
Saturday night race goers can head along to the second Calcutta of the weekend hosted at Club Sapphire, where proceeds at the auction will go towards Sapphire Coast Turf Club's charity fund. Special guests on the night will include 2024 Bega Cup Carnival ambassador Kayla Nisbet & Millie Elliot (Boyle).
Sunday will bring about the grand final day with The Big Dance Qualifier Bega Cheese Bega Cup races, featuring eight races, fashions on the field as well as the prize and winner announcements.
Race day entry on the day is $15, pensioners is $10 and youth aged 18 and under can come in for free.
To find out more about the races, bus services and tickets visit the Sapphire Coast Turf Club website.
