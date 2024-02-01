Bega District News
Big names set to compete in Bega Cup Carnival this weekend

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 1 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:44pm
The Carnival will once again be headlined by the Bega Cheese Cup - the prestigious one mile race with an $80,000 prize pool. The race is a qualifier for the Big Dance in November, with first and second getting through.
"It's going to be a big one, we're expecting solid field with over 150 nominated at this stage on Sunday" Rob Tweedie CEO of the Sapphire Coast Turf Club said about the Bega Cup coming up on February 3 and 4.

