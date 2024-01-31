Bega Valley provides warm welcome to new Salvos Henry and Cindy Roehrig

They may have moved from northern NSW almost hugging the Queensland border to the Far South Coast, but the Roehrig family are looking forward to making the district home as the new Bega Salvation Army Corps Officers.
Lieutenants Henry and Cindy Roehrig arrived three weeks ago, and were "absolutely looking forward" to being stationed in Bega, with lawn bowler Henry preparing to join a club, and Cindy keen to find a network of boardgame lovers.
The family was taking over from stalwarts Rod and Deb Parsons, who dedicated eight years in the position before they were posted to Young, NSW, and left in early January 2024.
The young Roehrig family hoped to build a strong presence across the Sapphire Coast filled with love, faith and respect, and said they would be looking at different ways to provide what the community needed.
"We have to be sensitive to what's already happened here, we can't just come in and change everything, and we don't want to change everything because things might be the way they are for a reason we don't see," Henry said.
"If we change it, well, then it could be detrimental."
Salvation Army Officers are ministers of religion, which means, for Henry and Cindy, they run the Sunday church services from 170 Auckland Street, they can conduct wedding ceremonies and assist in funerals, but most notably, they serve the community as a shoulder on which to lean.
"The congregation we're getting to know, the new community just in general, we're getting to know," Henry said before his wife Cindy continued.
"We're a small family, you can hear our two kids in the background there, they're going to Merimbula Public because we do live on the other side, and I think that's the thing we're trying to get our head around at the moment," Cindy said.
"It's not just Bega, but it's the Bega Valley, and so what does that look like, what does it look like to be based in Bega and serve the wider community?
"A big thing for us, and I guess that's something we carry from our last appointment into this one because it's who we are as people, is that everything we do we try to do with hope and dignity," she said with a smile.
"So people who come to us, our hope is that they see hope in their future but they're able to experience that with dignity, so they're not just coming for a handout but they're coming for a step up, they're coming in for some support, to be able to help themselves in the future."
