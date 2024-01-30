Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Volunteers across NSW will get together for cross-agency flood training

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 31 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

South Coast Marine Rescue volunteers will be put to the test in the NSW State Emergency Service's (SES) annual state-wide flood capability training exercise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.