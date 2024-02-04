Far South Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year come from Bermagui and Moruya

Maxim Savchenko-Ray of Bermagui and Zara Hall of Moruya will represent the Far South Coast in the NSW Junior Surf Lifesaver of the Year program.
In all, seven Far South Coast U14 lifesavers were nominated and endorsed for the program by their clubs.
The Surf Life Saving Far South Coast branch interviewed the seven nominees to award Maxim and Zara branch finalists.
Zara's enthusiasm for everything associated with her club knows no bounds.
She does Nippers on Saturdays and Sundays, board training with her parents and helps the youngest Nippers with water safety.
"I help out with the little kids, doing activities with them, encouraging them to get in the water and jumping in with them," Zara said.
Her favourite is the Same Wave program, "seeing everyone of all abilities doing what they love and volunteers helping them".
"It makes my heart warm to see them."
Zara was "so relieved and happy and grateful" to have been chosen as a finalist.
Maxim was nominated last year too but did not progress to the finals.
He did not hesitate when asked if he wanted to enter again.
"This year I just wanted to give it a go again and it was a great opportunity to practice interviews for when I am older,
"Everyone is really happy I made it and it is good to have done something with my training." Maxim said.
His loves the club's community.
"They are really good people and I like learning new and important skills," he said.
The other five nominees were Mitchell Beby and Sophia Carver from Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC), Henry Duman of Moruya SLSC and Narooma SLSC's Ty Constable and Laura Ovington.
Ty and Laura love the people at their club where they have made plenty of friends.
"There are people of all ages and no different level of people, just all friends," Ty said.
Laura said the club members are really nice and have taught her heaps.
"They have been the same ones since I was little so I have been with them for a while," she said.
Maxim said the program experience had been good.
"I wanted to go a step further in life saving so now I have done it," Maxim said.
He and Zara fly to the SLSNSW development camp at Collaroy, Sydney, where there will be further interviews to determine the state winners.
At the fun-filled camp April 24-26, they will receive personal development opportunities and meet other young surf lifesavers from across NSW.
