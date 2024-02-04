Bega District News
Far South Coast Junior Lifesavers of the Year come from Bermagui and Moruya

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated February 5 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 10:28am
Zara Hall of Moruya Surf Life Saving Club is one of the finalists from the Far South Coast to go to the state finals in Collaroy on April 24-26. Picture supplied
Maxim Savchenko-Ray of Bermagui and Zara Hall of Moruya will represent the Far South Coast in the NSW Junior Surf Lifesaver of the Year program.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

