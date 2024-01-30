Raiders NRLW coach brings elite skills to Bega clinic

Canberra Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick had great things to say about the skill and commitment of youngsters in Bega after hosting a skills clinic this week.
Borthwick was at the Bega Rec Ground on Monday afternoon, January 29, to facilitate two skills clinics for young female rugby league players.
The first was for 14-16-year-olds and a second for 17s, 18s and opens.
Borthwick hit the road to take in several regional towns to promote the game and connect with females within the Raiders community following the club's inaugural NRLW season in 2023.
He said there had been good numbers turn out for the younger age group clinic in Bega.
"Pretty much what the whole trip has been with really good attendance today and the skill level...the athleticism it's scary - 14 and 15-year-olds who are this skilful and this big just shows you how far the women's game is going."
Borthwick said his regional roadtrip, which had also visited Albury, Leeton and Young, had been "terrific".
"The whole purpose of the trip was to find what's out here...and start to encourage young females if they're thinking about playing league, whether they're league taggers or touchies, that transferring over to tackle is okay and we want them to feel safe.
"It's about boosting participation numbers around the regional areas. And just getting familiar with what's out here and meeting some new talent.
The tour also gave Borthwick a better appreciation of the travel necessary for up-and-coming league players chasing their dreams.
He said at the Albury visit, he had two girls travel from Melbourne attend as well as a young player and her parents from Yass.
"I've been getting a really good appreciation of the travel and the commitment the parents and the girls have for the game.
"One thing these girls do well is they travel because they love the game."
"And that's the part I love too is getting out to those areas and giving them the opportunity to get some elite training and learn some skills."
