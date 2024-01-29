Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Frogs Hollow couple arrested on bestiality claims

Updated January 29 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bega Valley man and woman will face court next month charged with engaging in bestiality and recording the illegal acts on video.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.