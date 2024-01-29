Small club big heart: Kameruka hosts cricket and conversation with R U OK?

Kameruka Cricket Club may be a small sporting group, but its penchant for starting conversations around mental health and supporting its community showcases its big heart.
On Saturday, February 3, from 12.15pm (game from 1pm) the Kameruka Black Cockatoos take on Bermagui Cricket Club at the historic Lord's View Oval for the 'Cricket & a Conversation' R U OK Cup.
R U OK ambassador Glenn Cotter said the idea for the Cup was struck with Kameruka Cricket Club on the balcony of the Candelo Hotel "where all good conversations are made over a beer in the afternoon," as a way to help with men's health in the area.
Mr Cotter said it had since become a day where the community gets together around the cricket field and share in casual conversations about how to look after and check in on each other.
The four simple steps that could change a life are asking 'Are you okay?', listening, encouraging action, and checking in.
"Kameruka Cricket Club has been an amazing supporter of men's mental health in the area, they have really dedicated themselves to looking after and spreading the word on mental health," he said.
"And for a small club, R U OK are incredibly proud to be part of a partnership with them and support them. In 2020, [Kameruka Cricket Club] were nominated in the Australian Cricket Awards, national awards, for community connection.
"In 2021 they were finalists in the Barbara Hocking Awards for community connections," Mr Cotter said.
"For a little club they punch incredibly above their weight."
The perpetual trophy was graciously donated from SportsPower in Bega - a bat signed by former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden.
It had since been placed into a glass display case, with shields mounted on the backplate with previous winners.
President of Kameruka Cricket Club for the past decade, and Candelo Postmaster, Joe Weller said the day was about being there for each other and checking in to see how people were truly doing.
"With Glenn's help it's an avenue for people where they can look for help if they need it, everyone's pretty vulnerable at times, we're all human, we're not all strong, so if we can offer some guidance to people and help out, that's what we're all here for," Mr Weller said.
"We're all here for each other, so mate, it's all about community, very casual, sit down have a barbecue, have a couple of beers or soft drinks [and have a yarn]."
For further information or access to R U OK resources, click here
