Fishing club's monster raffle a roaring success

Our lakes are also fishing very well, with dusky flathead coming on the chew. Also bream, trevally and whiting. All systems are fishing well, Tathra, Merimbula and Pambula. There are still some small kingfish (not legal size) being caught around the Merimbula bridge at the top of the rising tide. Best baits are nippers and tuna strips for bream and trevally, squirt worms for whiting and soft plastics and swim baits for the flathead. Blackfish are still being caught at the wharf in the early mornings.