'Step closer to the NRL': Daytona Porter picked for NSW referee development squad

Sitting on the aluminium bench seats in the grandstand of the Bega Recreation Ground where she made history, Daytona Porter beams.
It was the field on which she refereed the 2022 Group 16 women's rugby league grand final becoming the youngest person and only female ever to do so, but she was now smiling for a different reason.
Porter was recently named as part of the NSWRL Referees Development Squad, joining another 84 referees between 17 and 24 years old, who will be given the opportunity to officiate games for the UNE SG Ball Cup, UNE Harold Matthews Cup, SLE Laurie Daley Cup, SLE Andrew Johns Cup, Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup.
The 18-year-old Tathra resident was the only referee selected from Group 16 South-East and Tablelands region.
"I've wanted to get into the squad for years now. I didn't make it last year because of distance issues, the system wasn't ready for regional-regional kids, and this year they are," she said.
"It's one step closer to hopefully getting into the NRL squad.
"Kids look up to the players and want to be the players. I look at Ashley Klein, Belinda Sharpe, Kasey Badger, and it's like 'that's who I want to be, that's where I want to be,'" Porter said with a smile.
Due to her regional location, Porter trained through Zoom meetings, and would travel three hours to Canberra in 'Shrek', her green Ford Falcon, for 50 minute games.
"Last year I made the effort of going to Walgett, Newcastle, things like that, it's saying yes to those opportunities," she said.
Porter recalled how officiating development officer and former NRL referee Gavin Badger sent an email asking if someone could cover a game on the other side of the state, so she raised her hand.
"I didn't care about the logistics, I just knew I had to be there, and I got there and he just saw that and that's why I'm in the squad now. Just put in the effort and try and be there," she said.
"I went up to the Koori Knockout last year in October, it was up in Newcastle and the drive was eight hours. Koori Knockout crowds are insane, they're just so passionate and it gets very heated, really gives you thick skin."
Prior to game day she may be excited seeing player line-ups, especially when there are NRL players in the mix, but as she heads on the field with whistle or flag in hand, she's unwavering, she's as professional as they come.
