Indigenous and non-Indigenous come together for Survival Day in Bermagui

Survival Day in Bermagui is getting bigger each year with more people drawn to the sentiment underlying it.
It is the seventh Survival Day that Bermagui's Rodney Kelly has organised.
"I hold it to bring everyone together and showcase our culture.
"It is celebrating who we are and surviving," Mr Kelly said.
"It isn't political but showcasing our culture and bringing people together on a day of division."
For Wally Stewart of Narooma it is celebrating survival.
"It isn't about disrespecting.
"We get the opportunity to come together and talk about some of the things that happened to us.
"There is a lot of truth-telling," Mr Stewart said.
He said the day also recognised all the wrong things that have been done to his people "even in this area".
"It is a drug and alcohol free day, a family day and a beautiful day," Mr Stewart said.
Mr Kelly said the community mainly pays for it through donations.
"They are playing a part and it gives them ownership," he said.
Aaron Williams, also of Bermagui, said it is like their Remembrance Day but at the same time about survival.
"It is the day life changed for Indigenous people and it isn't ever going to change."
"I think if everybody feels like they want to celebrate Australia Day they can but acknowledge that the Indigenous people were here first," Mr Williams said.
"We are now together so we have to work out how to get along.
"If you look around around here today that is happening."
