Corey Legge wins Most Popular Musician at People's Choice Awards in Tamworth

As singer-songwriter Corey Legge's name rang forth in Tamworth Town Hall, on Thursday, January 25, the 31-year-old musician was surprised to hear he had won 'Most Popular Musician of Instrumentalist' at the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards.
"It was really exciting to be nominated for three categories and take home the most popular instrumentalist or musician was a really exciting moment to me in my career," Legge said, who had been nominated for three categories including Best Song and Best New Talent.
Established in 2000, the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards were formed as a balance to the numerous awards presented in Australian country music by providing 'the people' the opportunity to vote for who they deem the best.
"I was blown away by the reaction of the general public and my fans on my music page, I had a look before and [federal MP] Kristy McBain shared the news, and I saw that there were well over 600 likes on the Facebook post, so it's incredible to have that support," Legge said.
"And I guess that's the reason I won the award to begin with, it was a People's Choice Award and it was voted purely by the fans."
Legge was in Tamworth for the Country Music Festival, and to perform solo acoustic sets for his newly released 'West Coast' single launch tour, which will take him from Tamworth to Kangaroo Valley and Tomakin, before he returns home for the Bega Community Event, February 17.
Growing up in Bega, Legge lived on farmland next to the historic cemetery which inspired one of his songs 'Cemetery Kids', and captured visuals of childhood wonder and freedom while emphasizing the importance of family and a close-knit community.
He still recalled his first music gig at Littleton Gardens for Carols by Candlelight when he was nine, with the Bega West School Band, now at 31, Legge was performing on tours and was invited to a prestigious Country Music event.
"I've got another five shows in Tamworth between today and tomorrow, and I've just been invited to walk the red carpet at the Golden Guitar Awards on Saturday night, so that's super exciting," a chuffed Legge said.
Having won the People's Choice Award, Legge was given the opportunity to walk the red carpet, and laughed how he now needed to find an outfit to get dressed up, but he shared his excitement for meeting other artists, and his hopes for one day being nominated.
"It's definitely a dream for me, it's something that I've known about since I was a little kid and now that I've started playing songs which are more in the country realm, I guess it's now becoming more achievable, something potentially on the horizon moving forward," he said.
