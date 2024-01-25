Surprising discovery of microbat in Tarraganda bed as health authorities warn of lyssavirus

After a two-day journey to Mt Kosciuszko for a hiking trip, 20-year-old Christie Warren from Tarraganda was surprised to find an unexpected small, winged creature sleeping in her bed when she returned home.
"I thought it was a cicada buzzing," Christie said.
"We came home and I went and dropped my stuff in my bedroom and opened the curtains to the room, and that made a bit of noise, and then I heard this, like, buzzing from the bed, and I was like, 'That's so weird.'
"I went to open the second curtain and it happened again, so I kind of pushed the bed so it would rock a little bit, and then it started making a lot of noise, and I went, 'Okay, there's something in my bed.'"
After pulling back the sheets of her bed, Christie and her mother Sophie saw a small black blob, originally thought to be a frog, it turned out the animal was a Gould's wattled microbat.
It comes as news from NSW Health released a statement reminding residents in Southern NSW regions to avoid handling and touching injured or distressed bats since they may carry the fatal disease lyssavirus.
The director of Public Health for Southern NSW Local Health District, Alison Nikitas, said if you come across an injured bat, you should not attempt to handle it yourself.
You should never attempt to assist or handle bats unless vaccinated against rabies, trained, and wearing protective equipment, while in the event of extreme heat stress or starvation event affecting bat populations, people should follow the directions given by wildlife rescue coordinators.
"Lyssavirus can be transmitted from bats to humans through infected saliva from a bite or scratch and can easily be contracted through breaks in the skin," Ms Nikitas said.
A close relative to the rabies virus, lyssavirus has previously been found in species of flying foxes and fruit bats, and the insect-eating microbats, like the one found in Tarraganda.
It is assumed that any bat in Australia could potentially carry lyssavirus, so Ms Nikitas stated it was best to leave the handling of the animal to trained experts, like that of Potoroo Palace, WIRES, and local wildlife rescue groups.
Founder of Potoroo Palace, Cowsnest, and Batty Towers Flying-fox sanctuary and hospital, veteran carer Alexandra Seddon said microbats hide under bark which could be why it found shelter in the bed, and was likely to have followed a meal of insects into the room.
"The weather is nice and warm for them, so they can actually go out and catch mosquitoes, [but] in Winter the trouble is often they end up under a piece of clothing or coat or towel or in a curtain, [since] they can't hunt when the outside temperature is not suitable," Ms Seddon said.
"So I'm very pleased that it's a hot day because this little one probably just needs a drink of water and then he'll be fine."
NSW Health states if someone you know has been bitten or scratched by a bat immediately wash the wound with soap and water for at least fifteen minutes, an antiseptic solution with anti-virus action should be applied after washing, and a doctor consulted for further treatment and advice as soon as possible for post exposure treatment.
