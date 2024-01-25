Bega District News
Tathra Headland walkway repairs to take three months

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 11:07am, first published 11:05am
Storm damage repairs to the Tathra Headland walkway will begin after the Australia Day long weekend.

