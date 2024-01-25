Tathra Headland walkway repairs to take three months

Storm damage repairs to the Tathra Headland walkway will begin after the Australia Day long weekend.
Bega Valley Shire Council said the work would take approximately three months to complete, weather permitting.
Project manager Mark Baker said while the works were being undertaken, there would be limited access to the walkway.
"The public will have access to the main timber viewing platform from Lions Park, however the walkway will be blocked off below the platform for the duration of the work," Mr Baker said.
"The public will still be able to access the wharf from Wharf Road."
Mr Baker said the repair works might disturb some of the vegetation planted by the community after the Tathra bushfires.
"We are mindful and thankful for the hard work and community spirit put into the headland by Tathra and surrounding residents.
"We reassure that revegetation of the disturbed areas will be completed at the end of the project."
