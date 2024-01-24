Dalmeny snowboarder Valentino Guseli helps make history in Switzerland

Snowboard legend Valentino Guseli made his home town of Dalmeny - and the rest of Australia - proud at the halfpipe event at the World Cup in Laax, Switzerland, on the weekend.
His long-time hero Scotty James took gold and Valentino won silver, making it the first time Australia has taken out the two top spots in the sport.
In his first run Valentino scored 90 points.
In the second run he performed a trick that had never been landed in competition - a frontside 1620 tailgrab.
It earned him 92.25 points and the place on the podium.
His mother Kristen said he was happy when they spoke an hour or so after the competition.
"He is a perfectionist and said in his post-event interview that he wished he had thrown his trick a little bit harder,'" she said.
His trick was 4.5 spins in the air before landing.
"He said he would have liked to have got it a little bit cleaner," Kristen said.
Even so, Valentino said he thought the runs were some of the best he has done.
"I am really happy and stoked to have some momentum rolling into the season," he said.
On Wednesday, January 24, he was on a plane bound for Aspen, Colorado, where he and Scotty will compete in the X-Games on January 26.
Kristen said Valentino has always looked up to Scotty.
"He is a massive rider and has dominated the halfpipe for several years," she said.
The 29-year old from Victoria is a two-time Olympic medallist and triple World Champion who has now won nine World Cups.
It was his third victory in the Laax halfpipe.
For 18-year old Valentino it was his seventh World Cup medal and first in the Laax halfpipe.
"He (Scotty James) is amazing, coming from Australia we actually don't have a 22-foot halfpipe anywhere in the whole country.
"It's pretty crazy being second to one of the guys that is the best to ever do it and we are both from the same country and can hold our flag up really high which is a beautiful thing," Valentino said.
Valentino left Australia in September to compete in several different countries, was back home for ten days at Christmas then flew to Switzerland for three weeks with his father.
He is due back in Australia in April.
"He still has a few World Cups and World Championships to go in all three park and pipe disciplines," Kristen said.
Valentino took to the slopes aged just three.
In February 2023 he became the first snowboarder to complete a World Cup hat trick, meaning he won medals in thee World Cup park and pipe disciplines in the same season.
