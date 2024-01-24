Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden creative Bill Insch's driftwood artworks are definitely a bit fishy

James Parker
By James Parker
January 24 2024 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Inside a small garage on Chandos Street in Eden on the NSW Far South Coast, a hobbyist fisherman and multi-talented artist grasps tightly on to one of his recent artistic creations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.