Multimillion-dollar MRI machine delivery a delicate operation

South East Radiology Bega has taken delivery of a new, multimillion-dollar MRI machine to benefit the region's patients.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
South East Radiology Bega said the installation of a new, cutting-edge MRI machine would enhance the clinic's delivery of healthcare services and improve outcomes for patients.
"This significant upgrade in technology reflects South East Radiology's commitment to staying at the forefront of medical imaging advancements and providing the best possible care for the community," Regional manager Byrce Langford said.
"Our new Siemens MAGNETOM Altea MRI machine offers superior image quality leading to more precise diagnoses."
Mr Langford said the new scanner would allow the clinic to offer a wider range of examinations.
"We can offer a more comprehensive list of studies now, including neurological, musculoskeletal, body MRI, and prostate MRI," he said.
"Our prostate MRI capabilities are a much needed first for the region and we are looking forward to caring for patients and improving healthcare outcomes in regional Australia."
Mr Langford said the new scanner also offered a 70cm wide bore, the largest available, which helps to reduce claustrophobia and increase patient comfort.
"It also allows for up to 50 per cent faster scan times, meaning SER Bega will be able to care for more patients and accommodate more scans per day."
Weighing 4.2 tonnes, the MRI machine was successfully installed at the clinic earlier in January, and involved a portion of the building's ceiling being removed, with the bulk of the machine installed by crane.
The new MRI will be scanning patients from January 22, with bookings now open.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.