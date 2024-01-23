Works scheduled for Mogilla Road

Bega Valley Shire Council advises repair works will be carried out on Mogilla Road, Mogilla from Monday, February 12, weather permitting.
A council crew will be stabilising embankments and repairing the road surface between Lookout Lane and East Sam's Corner Road. This will take about eight weeks to complete.
Traffic control and traffic lights will be in place for the works. Road users should expect delays and allow additional travel time.
Council thanks the local community for their patience while these important works are undertaken.
For more information, please contact the council's technical officer, Terry Maher on (02) 6499 2222.
For up-to-date information on all Bega Valley Shire roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
