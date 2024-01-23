Film pulls back the canvas on show life and family's epic road trip

Far South Film, in association with Torchlight Media and the The Picture Show Man, has organised a special screening of the feature documentary The Carnival in the Merimbula cinema on Monday, February 5.
The Bell family haul their convoy of 30 trucks, carnival rides and their workers across Australia, where they face the elements, lockdowns and bushfires - all while battling to keep their family empire on the road.
This colourful, multi-generational family drama explores the nostalgia of the carnival, but underneath is a darker side: one of huge expectations, rivalries and a dominant patriarchy.
Filmed over the course of seven years by award winning director and Far South Film member, Isabel Darling and produced by Tom Zubrycki, it captures the most intimate moments with the Bells.
The Carnival is an epic road-trip with a family in crisis, battling an unstable economy and the changes of modern times. Set against the bush and outback desert landscapes, this is Australia like you've never seen it before, said Far South Film's Marna Smith.
Darling said she ventured into the Bell family's camp in late 2015, and was immediately struck by their unique lifestyle.
"Their existence is a subculture marked by ceaseless journeys across the country; skimming through various towns and cities, with the rare exception of a stay in Batemans Bay for six weeks every Christmas.
"It was here that I first encountered the Bell family, and over the next seven years I had the privilege of documenting this family's traditional show life continuously," Darling said.
"When bushfires struck, followed closely by the onset of the COVID 19 pandemic and my own pregnancy, I persevered in documenting their story. I was fortunate to have my producer, Tom Zubrycki, by my side. We enlisted the skills of talented cinematographers and editors to shape the hundreds of hours of raw footage into a coherent portrayal of this special family dynamic."
This special screening will be the first of Far South Film's program of seasonal screenings throughout 2024, leading up to the Far South Film Festival in August.
Screenings will re-introduce an audience favourite - shorts before the feature. The shorts chosen will be from local filmmakers, showcasing the talent in the region. The Carnival premiered in 2023 at the Sydney Film Festival and then screened at the Melbourne International Film Festival.
Doors open 6pm, short film screening 6.20pm followed by The Carnival, Unclassified 15+ (language) 6.30pm and Q&A with director Isabel Darling, Tom Zubrycki and Elwyn Bell 8pm. Tickets $18, concession $15 (with a further discount available via exclusive code to Far South Film members). Tickets are available online via trybooking.
