Infectious pop-infused indie rock from Caravana Sun at Four Winds in March

Experience an afternoon of immersive sound under the early autumn sun as Four Winds presents Caravana Sun and special guests.
Described by LOST Magazine as "the most explosive performance ever witnessed," Caravana Sun guarantees an unforgettable showcase of genre.
Their raw, electric energy transcends musical boundaries.
Hailing from southern Sydney, the quartet of Luke Carra, Ant Beard, Chris Smithson, and James Smithers have captivated audiences globally with their dynamic live shows.
The Sydney Morning Herald described their critically acclaimed album Guerrilla Club as a 'sonic treat' and gave it the highest rating of five stars.
Performing in the expansive Sound Shell outdoor amphitheatre, with sensational food trucks and a family friendly atmosphere Four Winds hosts Caravana Sun with their ska, reggae and sonic/electronic influences.
Also performing will be exceptional guest artists Benji and the Saltwater Sound System and Felicity Dowd.
Savour sonic bliss amid nature, relish delicious Mexican-style cuisine from Tin Cantina (and more) and grab a refreshing beverage at the bar or bring your own picnic to the magnificent surroundings of Four Winds.
This all-ages event offers free admission for children aged 5 and under.
Don't miss them when they perform at Four Winds on Saturday, March 9, from 2pm to twilight.
Get your tickets from the Four Winds website.
