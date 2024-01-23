Fungi Feastival launches photo competition with great fungi-themed prizes

Have you taken a great photo of fungi somewhere within the Eurobodalla or Bega Valley?
Enter it in the Fungi Feastival's photography competition which runs from now until early June.
There is a proliferation of fungi-themed prizes to be won.
Fungi photography is growing in popularity.
Andrew Larkin, facilitator of last year's feastival fungi photography workshops said the reasons why so many people are passionate about it vary.
"With an estimated three million fungi species and only around 150,000 of those identified, fungi photography is an unmatched opportunity to find and photograph something absolutely new to science.
"Even if a mushroom isn't new to science, it is very often new to me.
It is the ultimate citizen-science version of Pokemon Go," Mr Larkin said.
For others, it is the excitement and rush of getting the perfect shot.
Josh Whitworth described walking the Kianga rainforest trail after recent rains.
At the bottom of a gully he found a caterpillar crawling towards a woodear mushroom on a rotting log.
He was able to get his camera lens set up just in time to take about twenty quick shots and capture "the shot".
For Fiona Kotvojs it is the detail you see in nature.
"Once you start looking for fungi, you see them everywhere.
"They come in all shapes and sizes," Ms Kotvojs said.
"My favourites are the tiny ones, almost hidden until you see them.
"Then you wonder how you missed their loud red, luminescent green, or perfect brown.
"When you start looking for fungi, then you see all the other amazing things around us.
"It makes me pause, really look, and enjoy my surroundings as I get the perfect photo," she said.
This photo competition is part of the lead up to the Fungi Feastival celebrating the science, food and art of fungi.
It will run from June 21 to July 21.
The Fungi Feastival's photo competition has two rounds, each with a youth and open section.
Entries for the first round close on March 30 and the second round on June 10, 2024.
Prizes include fungi books, mushroom growing kits and truffle hunts.
For details on how to enter the fungi photography competition go to the feastival website.
