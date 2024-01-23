UOW Bega Campus graduates have futures 'rich' in purpose

With a sigh of relief and a smile of achievement, a young mother of two little girls who has spent the past three years navigating study, work and family stood proudly on the stage of Bega Valley Civic Centre.
Adorned in a royal blue gown, a blue tasselled trencher, and a wearing a salusalu Fijian garland, Tanya Waites was just one of 30 students graduating from the University of Wollongong's Bega campus.
Students from the Faculty of the Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Business and Law, and Faculty of Science, Medicine and Health attended the ceremony on January 23.
Prior to the degree, Tanya was a heavy-machine operator at Bega Cheese for 11 years, where her mother worked for 19 years.
However, since graduating with a Bachelor of Nursing, she was excited to follow her calling.
"Two students are going to St George in Sydney, one student is going to Queanbeyan, one's already in Victoria, now, working, and the rest of us go to Bega on Monday," Tanya said with a beaming smile.
"I'm going on the medical ward."
Tanya was the first in her family to obtain a uni degree, supported by her mother, partner and two daughters.
Fellow nursing graduate, and proud Kamilaroi woman, Lucinda Thurston said she had aspirations to work in the community with a focus on Aboriginal and mental health, and while the four-year degree was challenging it was also rewarding.
"I'm so proud to have everybody here celebrating, I'm so grateful to have [had] the opportunity to go to university here," Lucinda said, hoping to inspire other future Indigenous students.
"So proud of my nieces and nephews for supporting me, and the support from the staff has been amazing."
Sam Avitaia, campus manager of UOW Bega, shed a tear during her celebratory address, where she said she has had the privilege and honour to be part of a university that has seen more than 650 local residents gain degrees.
"UOW Bega graduates are everywhere, they are leaders in our councils, our accounting firms, our schools, our health and community services and business, [and] it is through these leaders that our community is made stronger, with more opportunity for all," Ms Avitaia said.
"And our graduating class of today are more than ready to join these leaders.
"I know you don't need me to tell you that joining the arts, teaching and nursing professions, it is unlikely you will ever be rich," she said.
"But in the careers you are undertaking, you will help thousands of people in our community and those communities you choose to serve, and that is the true definition of a rich life."
