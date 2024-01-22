Final call for feedback to NSW government on how to beat plastic pollution

Businesses, community groups and individuals in the Bega electorate can help curb plastic pollution by having their say on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' paper before public consultation closes on Sunday, February 4.
Over the past 12 weeks, the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) discussion paper has reached more than 4,000,000 people across the state through mail outs and newsletters and thousands more online.
So far more than 3300 individuals have provided feedback through surveys and formal submissions.
The paper proposes further action to reduce problematic or unnecessary plastics, aiming to prevent 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste produced each year from causing harm to the environment and human health.
It identifies and addresses items and materials that:
Plastic products like lollipop sticks, cigarette butt filters and highly littered takeaway food packaging are some of the items that could be redesigned or phased out.
NSW Minister for Climate Change and the Environment, Penny Sharpe, said plastic packaging and single-use plastic items make up 60 percent of all litter in NSW.
"By 2050, there may be more plastic than fish in the world's oceans and that's why we're seeking your views on further measures to tackle this crisis," Ms Sharpe said.
The EPA will prepare a consultation report to inform the public of the results.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland urged all community members, businesses and organisations to take a moment to share your insights for a cleaner and greener tomorrow.
To comment on 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' by Sunday, February 4, 2024, visit yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au
