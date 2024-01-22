Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Final call for feedback to NSW government on how to beat plastic pollution

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 23 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comments on the state government's discussion paper on curbing plastic pollution close February 4. File picture
Comments on the state government's discussion paper on curbing plastic pollution close February 4. File picture

Businesses, community groups and individuals in the Bega electorate can help curb plastic pollution by having their say on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' paper before public consultation closes on Sunday, February 4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.