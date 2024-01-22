Bega-born musos roll out third album

Bega and the South Coast feature prominently in the latest album from renowned Canberra band Willie and the Correspondents.
All the songs on We're Free We're Rolling were written by Bega-born band members Hugh Watson and Matthew Herbert, with input from other band members Philip Williams, Peter McDonald and Greg Turnbull.
Some examples include 'The Battler', which recalls Watson's childhood memories of the Bega Show and Jimmy Sharman's boxing tent; and 'When the circus came to town', which was written after a memory from childhood resurfaced about the circus rolling into Merimbula.
The album, released just prior to Christmas, brings together new songs written over the past few years along with re-recorded versions of several previous songs.
The band tried many of them out at the National Folk Festival in 2023 and at the Tathra Pub, a favourite venue, and got a great reception. Several were recorded live at Smiths Alternative in Canberra.
We're Free, We're Rolling is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, IHeart Radio and YouTube Music as well as other outlets.
Folk/roots/country band Willie and the Correspondents are known for delighting audiences with their original songs covering the struggles and strength of country town people and Indigenous Australians, family ties, lost love, political posturing and times gone by.
Over nearly three decades the band has helped raise more than $300,000 for different charities in the ACT and on the coast - firies, cancer, drought, poverty. They have played at the National Folk Festival, Kiama and Majors Creek Festivals as well as numerous times at Smith Alternative and the Tathra Pub.
We're Free, We're Rolling is the band's third album.
With former ABC chief foreign correspondent Phil Williams on harp, former press secretary to Paul Keating Greg Turnbull on drums, former private secretary to Susan Ryan Hugh Watson on guitar there's always some politics involved - while bass player Peter McDonald brings decades of experience.
You can find out more at westtexascrudemusic.org.
