Eclectic multi-instrumentalist Daryl Roberts explores South Coast on tour

At the end of January and early February, multi-instrumentalist Daryl Roberts will be travelling through the Far South Coast in his charcoal station wagon, with his trusty Hammond sk2 keyboard, Honer Marine Band harmonicas, and signature fedora, to entertain audiences.
The Hey Gringo band member and musician said he was excited to have the opportunity to perform in Merimbula, Bermagui, Tathra and Moruya, while also experiencing what the towns had to offer, and hinted at a few guests joining him on tour.
"There's a couple of local guys around that area that are going to come down and may end up playing with us, some of the local identities may be joining me, so it'll be great," Daryl said.
"But most of it will be doing solo stuff on keyboard, harmonica and stomp [box], keyboard's my main instrument, [and I'll be doing] some Hey Gringo stuff, original stuff, and some other select favourite stuff thrown in as well."
Growing up in a household filled with music, his father was a jazz pianist and his mother was a yodelling cowgirl.
From that, Daryl's love of music was birthed, and through inspiration from Australian bands it was now described as funky blues and roots with an eclectic original sound and thought-provoking lyrics.
"They used to play the old 78s [records] and there used to be music playing all the time, so it was easy to be influenced when you had a lot of music heritage there," he said.
"And from being influenced by all those Australian bands of the 70s, [so] all the Hey Gringo albums have had guests from that era, a tribute to my influences."
Artists included Kevin Borich from The Party Boys, Broderick Smith from The Dingoes, Australian rock group Blackfeather, Ross Wilson from Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock.
"It's been a great journey over the years and something that has, like I said, been a passion," Daryl said, "And it's great to get gigs in the area, all the way up the coast, it's going to be awesome."
"I've always wanted to do, so it's going to be one of those things on the bucket list to do."
