German Chamber Philharmonia ensemble to perform at Merimbula church

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne ensemble will perform a program of classical music at St Clements Church, Merimbula on Wednesday, February 7, at 8pm.
The diverse program ranges from Antonio Vivaldi and his famous Four Seasons to WA Mozart, David Popper and Niccolo Paganini.
The ensemble gives around 300 concerts a year around the globe bringing talented musicians and audiences in large and small venues together to share the pleasure of music by some of the world's most famous composers.
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is well-travelled with regular tours in New Zealand, Australia, Spain, Great Britain, Ireland and Germany.
The multifaceted composition of the ensemble provides every member of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne with the opportunity to perform as a soloist.
The ensemble's program mixes the popular and lesser known works. which sees familiar greats like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi in dialogue with works from people such as Sergei Prokofiev through to the King of Tango Astor Piazzolla.
Tickets for the Merimbula concert are cash only available at the door up to one hour before the start of the concert. Tickets $45, concessions $40, student/children $35. Children from four to 16, students (school or university) from 16 to 25 (proof required).
