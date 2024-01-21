Mumbulla Foundation community grants open for applications

Bega Valley's "give where you live" philanthropic foundation has launched its annual grants program.
The Mumbulla Foundation has opened its grant program for another year, with applications now invited from not-for-profit organisations.
Around $60,000 is available to Bega Valley charities and non-profits tasked with improving the economic, environmental, social and cultural wellbeing of people in the Bega Valley Shire.
Mumbulla Foundation chairman Mick Pryke said the foundation no longer received any financial input from the council, but in recent years had benefited from the federal government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Fund and also Global Giving's Australian Wildfire Fund.
In line with those funding partners' guidelines, all grants must demonstrate a link to Black Summer bushfire recovery and resilience.
Small grants will be awarded for projects up to $2000, with large grants awarded for projects between $2000 and $9000.
Mr Pryke said funding was aimed at adding value to the delivery of worthwhile projects and therefore was not for funding already completed projects, major capital expenditure, nor ongoing operational purposes.
"We're basically the only source of small grants [in the Bega Valley]," he said.
"We're always getting comments back that every little bit helps."
To be eligible for a grant, applicants must:
The online application form can be found at www.mumbullacommunityfoundation.org.au/our-grants.
Completed forms must be received by 5pm, February 29, 2024.
For additional information email grants@mumbullacommunityfoundation.org.au or visit www.mumbullacommunityfoundation.org.au.
