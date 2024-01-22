Couple walking across Australia to raise awareness about brain cancer

A couple from the Sunshine Coast are currently in Bega Valley as they walk across Australia to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer.
They started from Wollongong on December 23 and hope to reach Perth by October.
They were in Tilba on January 18 and Bermagui on January 19.
From Tathra they will head to Merimbula and Eden then Sale and Melbourne via Gippsland.
Ian Lawson and Sonia Srsan are undertaking the epic walk because Mr Lawson's father died from brain cancer in October 2018.
He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July, the same month he was going to retire.
He died three months later aged 57.
Mr Lawson said most brain cancer diagnoses are terminal.
"Glioblastoma has less than 10 percent survival rate."
Initial symptoms were headaches that would not go away and forgetfulness, quickly followed by brain damage and dementia.
"That introduced me to this horrible cancer."
Since then Mr Lawson has met several people who have been similarly affected.
"The tipping point for me is it is a big killer among kids.
"I thought how much it affected my father so as a child getting that diagnosis would be so scary," Mr Lawson said.
Two-year-old Harry from Narooma was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was five weeks old.
After 72 weeks of treatment Harry survived.
With such low survival rates, the couple want to raise awareness and increase funding into research so there are better outcomes.
When his father died, Mr Lawson's children were aged 11, 13 and 14 and they took priority.
They are now old enough for Mr Lawson to create a legacy for his father and to finally process and come to terms with his father's death.
He and Ms Srsan made the decision on Anzac Day 2023 and gave in their notice the following day.
"With Dad's diagnosis always in the back of my mind I thought let's do something productive and I wanted to do something to give back," Mr Lawson said.
They are carrying everything including tent and gas cooker on their backs.
Ms Srsan said they are camping at beaches, surf life saving clubs and anywhere that is snake free.
They aim to walk 100 kilometres per week.
"We should be in Perth by October at the latest, depending on how many lovely people we meet," Mr Lawson said.
They have been touched by their interactions with people along the way.
"It really does give you belief back in humanity.
"Just before Dad died, he said life is about the connections you make with people.
"I didn't really understand it then."
