Mount Darragh, Snake Track flood repairs

A number of road improvement operations will be taking place across the Bega Valley from Monday, January 22.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bega Valley Shire Council has advised repair works will be carried out on Mount Darragh Road, the Snake Track at Kiah, and Dignams Creek Bridge.
On Mount Darragh Road, works will be carried out from Monday, January 22, to Tuesday, January 30, weather permitting.
Local contractors will be conducting works on behalf of council each weekday from 7am until 6pm, stabilising embankments and repairing road infrastructure damaged in recent floods.
For the duration of the works, Mount Darragh Road will be under temporary traffic control, with access reduced to a single lane for a section of road 1km north of the New Buildings Road and Mount Darragh Road intersection.
Road users should expect delays of at least 15 minutes and allow extra travel time.
Assistance for these works is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
On the Snake Track near Kiah, repairs will be carried out from Tuesday, January 23, to Tuesday, January 30, weather permitting.
Again, local contractors will on the job each weekday from 7am until 6pm.
For the duration of the works, the Snake Track will be closed approximately 16km from the Princes Highway intersection in Kiah. Signs will be in place.
Road users were advised to detour via Towamba Road, north of the road closure, or via the Princes Highway, south of the road closure.
Council thanked the local community for their patience while these important works were undertaken.
Assistance for both these projects was being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
Meanwhile, geological investigation work was scheduled for Dignams Creek Bridge from Monday, January 22, to Thursday, January 25.
The bridge is located on Dignams Creek Road, approximately 5km from the Princes Highway intersection.
The works include bore hole drilling on the road shoulder and underneath the bridge.
A reduced speed limit of 40kmh, traffic control and signage will be in place. Road users should allow extra travel time.
This project was funded by Transport for NSW and the NSW government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.