Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Little Wing Puppets are on their way to Merimbula bringing with them their interactive environmental detective story A Little Bit of Blue. As well as unravelling a mystery, it involves learning about the unique habits of an extraordinary Australian creature, the bowerbird, and its fascination with the colour blue. Puppeteer Jenny Ellis, weaves the whole tale together, often playing multiple characters at once. In addition to two performances at 1.30pm on January 21 and 22, young audiences and their grownups can make their own puppets at a one hour Puppetry of Paper workshop at 11am, January 22. Book show and workshop at thetwyford.com.au or by phoning The Twyford on 0421 199 910.

