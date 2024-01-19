Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Baba Yaga's Table
January 19
Come and see Vivienne Arnott's latest solo exhibition which explores the artist's emotional memories surrounding the myth of Baba Yaga told through a series of still life paintings and illustrations. Fascinated with her character and how she is perceived, an exploration of Baba's story has given Viv the space to examine her past, links with her Eastern European culture and the everyday objects and plants that surround her which have symbolism within the original myth and culture. The exhibition will be open at 47 Church Street Bega from Friday January 19 until Wednesday February 7.
Hash House Harriers
January 20
Next run for Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers will be 2pm on January 20 at George Bass Park on the corner of Cocora and Calle Calle Streets, Eden. We are a mixed social running/walking group that operates worldwide and everyone is most welcome. Come along and find out what Hash House Harriers are about. Further info from Pete 0408 289 562.
Candelo Show
January 21
Come along to Candelo's annual show wherein families, visitors and locals alike can enjoy in a day of cattle, goat and poultry exhibitions, along with exhibits of local produce, arts, crafts and more. Ring events include show jumping competitions are conducted throughout the day. There'll also be the popular wood chop and dog jump competitions and an animal nursery for hand on experiences with farm animals. Kids will also be entertained by a jumping castles and other kids activities on the day.
Puppet Show
January 21-22
Little Wing Puppets are on their way to Merimbula bringing with them their interactive environmental detective story A Little Bit of Blue. As well as unravelling a mystery, it involves learning about the unique habits of an extraordinary Australian creature, the bowerbird, and its fascination with the colour blue. Puppeteer Jenny Ellis, weaves the whole tale together, often playing multiple characters at once. In addition to two performances at 1.30pm on January 21 and 22, young audiences and their grownups can make their own puppets at a one hour Puppetry of Paper workshop at 11am, January 22. Book show and workshop at thetwyford.com.au or by phoning The Twyford on 0421 199 910.
Robbie Burns Hotel
January 26
Owner of the Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham, Katie Pye has arranged a special event for Australia Day, January 26, as an opportunity to share in a celebration of different cultures with music, dance and poetry. It's a celebration for Uncle Ossie Cruse who recently celebrated his 90th birthday. There will be music from Far South Coast Aboriginal choir Djinama Yilaga, Robyn Martin and Band, Mayfair Lane, Three Stories and Eliane Morel. Hotel opens noon with food and drinks available, events starts 2pm. Tickets $29 or $70 for a family at Humanitix (search Mudjilali).
Nethercote Market
January 27
Enjoy the laid back country atmosphere at Nethercote Hall as you buy local produce, have a barbecue brunch or catch up with friends over homemade cake and coffee while listening to live music on the back deck. There's a wide variety of fruit, vegies and other foods for sale. The market opens at 8am for the early birds and closes at noon and the hall is situated on the corner of Back Creek and Nethercote Roads.
Mista Savona Live
January 27
Bega Multicultural Centre welcomes four-piece Reggae and Salsa ensemble Mista Savona to Navigate Arts located within the beautiful Old Tanja Church. The event will feature an all-inclusive evening of live music, delicious food, boutique drinks and summer revelry. Keep an eye and ear out for the lyrical stylings of local MC Prodikal-1 on the Pon Fé Soundsystem. The event is a charitable fundraiser for the Bermagui Survival Day initiative sponsored by the Bega Multicultural Centre and Funhouse Studio.
Bega Cheese Bega Cup
February 3 - 4
With over 500,000 in prize money, set over two days, a Calcutta, Golf Day and free buses to and from the track both days the Bega Cheese Bega Cup is bound to boast a massive weekend of activity at Sapphire Coast Turf Club. To find out more or book tickets visit the Sapphire Coast Turf Club page.
Candelo Markets
February 4
Come along to Candelo's iconic markets where the vibe is one of a village fair, nostalgic of homegrown vegetables and baked goods, along with bric a brac stalls, entertainers and roaming musicians. The markets are held on the first Sunday of every month.
Picture Show Man
February 5
Far South Film, will screen feature documentary The Carnival at The Picture Show Man, Merimbula. The Bell family haul their convoy of 30 trucks, carnival rides and their workers across Australia, where they face the elements, lockdowns and bushfires. The film explores the nostalgia of the carnival, but underneath is a darker side. The film was directed and produced by Eurobodalla filmmakers Isabel Darling and Tom Zubrycki who will take part in a Q&A. Short film screening at 6.20pm followed by The Carnival (unclassified 15+ language) at 6.30pm and a Q&A at 8pm. Tickets $18 full price/$15 concession at trybooking.com
Cobargo Show
February 10-12
Cobargo Show has been delighting crowds since 1889, providing all the excitement, rivalry and pride that traditional agricultural shows bring, plus its own special additions, including a hugely popular rodeo, cattle, dairy and poultry judging. Less traditional are the wife carrying competition, motorbike obstacle course, mullet haircut competition and lawn mower races. Full program at cobargoshow.org.au
Bega Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group
February 13 - November 12
The group helps to provide support to men across the Bega Valley who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and allows them to share common experiences, raise awareness and gain knowledge in both a safe and confidential environment. The group's first meeting will be Tuesday, February 13, at Club Sapphire, starting from 7pm - then every second Tuesday of the month until November. For more information you can contact organiser Ed Chenery on 0407 939 907.
Bega BBQ Smokeout Competition
February 17
Get ready for another sizzling showdown as the Bega BBQ Smokeout Competition returns for its second year, brought to you by Elders Bega on Saturday, 17th February 2024. This smoking event promises a grill-tastic day filled with flavour, fun, and fierce competition. The event will be hosted at the Bega Showgrounds. There will be four categories for judging: Ribs, Lamb and Beef. Get Rhythm - The Johnny Cash and June Carter ShowGet Rhythm - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show
Cobargo Folk Festival
March 1-3
Cobargo Folk Festival will feature over 100 hours of world class music from a range of folk and roots genres. Take part in educational and entertaining workshops, dance the night way, and eat scrumptious food from a variety of stalls. Information on performers and ticket options at cobargofolkfestival.com.
Get Rhythm - The Johnny Cash and June Carter Show
March 8
Feel the energy, hear the hits and sing along! With a full-piece band, Get Rhythm, is going to deliver an authentic Cash experience that is sure to leave people, uplifted and energised. Led by real life married couple, Mark and Joanne Caligiuri, backed up by their full family band, offer one of the most authentic and sincere Johnny Cash and June Carter shows around. Get Rhythm will be performing at the Bega Civic Centre, doors will open at 7pm and tickets can be purchased online at trybooking.com
Sculpture Bermagui
March 9-17
Staged in the heart of unspoilt nature, Sculpture Bermagui is one of the NSW Far South Coast's most popular events. It is held over 9 days each March in the charming coastal village of Bermagui. The exhibition begins on the weekend of Labor Day in Victoria and Canberra Day in ACT.
Bemboka Show
March 10
Each year the Bemboka Show Society Inc. hosts the annual Bemboka Show with community support and many dedicated volunteers who combine to make the Show a great success and fun day out for all. A range of other activities are also hosted throughout the year to foster excellence in rural activities and equestrian pursuits, and to enable people to enjoy this scenic location on other occasions apart from Show Day.
Eat Festival
March 7 - 10
EAT Festival is back in March 2024!! Over 4 days, locals and visitors can indulge in a series of paddock to plate and tide to table experiences that celebrate the food, the heritage and the pristine natural wilderness of the Sapphire Coast. The EAT Merimbula event will be hosted on Sunday March 10, running from 10am to 2pm. To find out more about each event visit the Eat Festival website.
Multicultural Festival
March 16
You are all invited to the Bega Multicultural Festival hosted within the Pambula Town Hall on Quondola Street. The program features a full day festival with food stalls, market stalls and heaps of fun activities for the family. Starting at 10 am and finishing at 3pm.
Tilba Festival
April 3
Central Tilba is getting ready to host their exciting annual festival on Bate Street, set to entertain visitors and locals for a full day of live music, market stalls, an amazing array of food, traditional street games and great entertainment for the kids. The festival is a celebration of the heritage, local produce, and the creative and musical talent of this amazing community.The Bate Street businesses come together with stallholders, food producers and entertainers to deliver a day that all the family will enjoy and remember long into the future. Organised by a small group of enthusiastic local volunteers, the Festival is a not-for-profit community event. Proceeds from the Festival directly benefit the Tilba District through donations to local community groups.
