Brown Mountain landslip damage survey work

Aerial surveys of landslip sites on Brown Mountain will take place in coming days.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions on the Snowy Mountains Highway on Wednesday, January 24.
A drone equipped with high-resolution cameras will be used to assist in the production of detailed three-dimensional maps of the ground surface conditions and help plan the repairs at the site of a landslip caused by heavy rainfall in December last year.
The most recent landslip of many on Brown Mountain was described as "a condemnation of federal and state governments contempt, inaction and delay" on NSW regional roads and highways.
The Fix the Brown community campaign has been calling for governments to fund a $15million expert engineering study of Brown Mountain to recommend how to upgrade it to a safe, reliable all-weather link - or identify a viable alternative route.
Two separate sections of the vital transport link have been subject to single-lane access - one since another serious landslip in March 2022, which Transport NSW said won't be fixed until mid-2024
The aerial surveys will be carried out on Wednesday, January 2,4 between 7am and 5pm.
The road will be limited to a single lane for about 800 metres, with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh and traffic control will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists were advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates, call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.