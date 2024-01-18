Excessive screen time impacting children's eye health

A Bega Valley optometrist is calling on parents and teachers to limit their children's screen time amid a surge in vision problems.
New research has found "generation Alpha" is spending an average 3.5 hours per day on screens both at home and school, potentially impacting their eye health and increasing the chances of lifelong vision and learning issues.
The research, commissioned by Specsavers, revealed that not only were children aged 5-12 spending more than three times the amount on screens as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but both parents and teachers weren't completely confident in best prevention techniques to avoid vision damage.
Amid this screen time surge, optometrists in the Bega Valley were calling on local parents and teachers - and anyone with children in their care - to employ safer screen practices.
These included limiting up-close tasks, taking regular screen breaks and regular eye tests.
Myopia, or short sightedness, was on the rise globally, with the WHO estimating 52 per cent of the global population will have myopia by 2050.
And, there's an alarming incidence spike among children, with time on digital screens as a major contributing factor.
The Specsavers research found that 90 per cent of primary school teachers say they have witnessed signs of eye strain in their students, such as rubbing eyes, watery eyes, headaches, neck aches, blurry vision, and not wanting to read aloud.
More than half (56 per cent) of these teachers said they witnessed this at least every week and sometimes more often.
This sparks concern that some children's vision issues are being left untreated, when early detection is key to the management. On top of this, 1 in 3 (29%) of children 9 or under have never had an eye test5.
Bega Specsavers Optometrist Poukuy Ros said while myopia was typically successfully managed with prescription lenses, if left undiagnosed, it can impact day-to-day life.
"As optometrists, we like to encourage parents, carers and teachers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school to detect and correct or manage any issues, so they don't go untreated.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and they can't always tell you if they may not be able to see properly.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up."
