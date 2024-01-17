Marine Rescue NSW saves hundreds in Far South Coast in record year

Marine Rescue NSW broke records last year with 4786 search and rescue missions across the state as favourable weather lured boaters onto waterways.
In the Monaro region which runs from Batemans Bay to Eden, the volunteer water rescue group completed 277 search and rescue missions.
That included 180 emergency responses with 566 people safely returned to shore across all eight Monaro units - Batemans Bay, Tuross Moruya, Narooma, Bermagui, Merimbula, Eden, Alpine Lakes and Moama.
The locations of highest demand were Batemans Bay, Eden and Narooma.
In Batemans Bay they were called out 133 times, including 84 emergencies with 256 people safely returned to shore.
That set a new record, surpassing 106 missions in 2022.
In Eden there were 35 missions.
Of those, 17 were emergencies with 94 people safely rescued.
Marine Rescue responded to 31 calls in Narooma, including 22 emergencies with 71 people safely returned to shore.
That equalled the previous year's record number of search and rescue missions.
Along with Batemans Bay, Tuross Moruya also broke records with 16 missions, including six emergencies.
Not all the missions had happy endings.
On December 26, a 19-year old who saved a family member struggling in surf at Congo Beach went missing.
The search was suspended the following day.
Further south in Bermagui, a search began on December 12 after reports of an unmanned vessel washed up on Haywards Beach.
The body of a 60-year old Victorian man washed ashore at the beach six days later.
Across the state, Marine Rescue NSW safely retuned 10,645 people to shore, up 18 percent from 2022's record.
More than 80,000 trips were logged with Marine Rescue NSW in 2023, almost 16,500 more than the previous year.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 258,742 radio calls - or a call every two minutes - with a large number managed by the 24/7 Marine Rescue NSW State Communications Centre at Belrose.
More than half the incidents in 2023 could potentially have been avoided with better boat maintenance.
Some 57 percent of calls were for mechanical, battery or fuel issues.
Marine Rescue NSW are always looking for more volunteers, visit marinerescuensw.com.au to find out more.
