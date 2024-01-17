Luke and Stacey Thurling delight Eden with their latest smoked creations

Combining both their love for smoked foods and cooking, local business owners of Sapphire Smokehouse have decided to expand their services to offer a variety of delicious goodies to their customers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Since taking over the business just over a year ago, Luke and Stacey Thurling said they've been overwhelmed by the local support and interest in their business.
As the smokehouse offering and demand has grown, so has their enthusiasm to keep trying new things.
"We're always creating something new fabulous and fantastic, from smoked loaded kranksys, to pizzas with smoky toppings as well as surf and turf pizzas, smoked brisket burgers and smoked pork brisket sliders," Luke said.
Luke added that they'd received constant support, interest and positive feedback from the community and their returning customers about their ever changing menu.
"Everybody seems to love it, we have heaps of people jumping onto our Facebook page to see what we're doing for lunch that day and we've heard lots of good feedback about our pizzas in particular," he said.
"We just love creating food with Stacey, we just have a passion for it and we get really excited about coming up with new ways to incorporate our smoked goods."
Just the other day the Thurlings experimented with smoked chocolate which led to a chocolatier from Sydney approaching them on Monday afternoon, January 15, saying he'd like to work with them in future.
"We're constantly thinking about the next unique thing we can make because we definitely don't want to copy any other businesses in the valley or take away from anyone else," Luke said.
"We want to do our own thing and offer something you can't get anywhere else down here."
The Thurlings have also decided to branch out their business by setting up stalls at markets and festivals.
Stacey said they both loved taking their business out of Eden to different events and seeing the level of interest people had in their products.
"We're a big hit at the Nethercote markets and we're looking to branch out to other markets too," she said.
While their stall helps them to advertise and sell their packaged goods, the Thurlings have also opted for tasting platters and cooking up some smoked meals, similar to what they do at the smokehouse.
"We sell our packaged stuff so people can take it with them and create their own things but they can also eat on the spot too, depending on what stock we have at the time," she said.
Looking ahead the Thurlings said they were looking into expanding their business whether it be in a mobile form through a food truck or trailer of some form or setting up within a shopfront at another location in town.
"Ideally we want to do something similar to what we're doing now, sell our smoked burgers, do some ribs and wings and sell our products and sauces," Stacey said.
"Just watch this space, we're always creating something new," Luke added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.