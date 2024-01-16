All invited to celebrate Australia Day in Bega

Celebrating our citizen awardees, Bega Valley Medallion winners and newest Australians makes the Bega Valley Shire's Australia Day event memorable.
Council is inviting all shire residents to its Australia Day celebrations on Friday January 26, which starts with a free breakfast at 7.30am in Bega's Littleton Gardens.
At 8.30am, the achievements and community contributions of our 2024 Citizens of the Year and Australia Day Award winners will be recognised and celebrated.
"It gives me great pleasure to announce that our 2024 Citizen of the Year is Carina Severs, our Senior Citizen of the Year is Flo Young and our Young Citizen of the Year is Tarra Glover," Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said.
Bega Valley Medallions will also be awarded to 14 "outstanding individuals" who have served the community over a number of years.
They include Graham Brown, Katie Ryan, Nellie Pryke, Robyn Thorpe, Steph Lazzaro, Vera Clark, Colin Dunn, Kate Liston-Mills, Stan Soroka, Heather Sobey, Kevin Cox, Peter Sheales, Prue Kelly and Wendy Cook.
"Following our awards, we will welcome 27 new Australians at an official Australian Citizenship Ceremony with Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain reading the national citizenship message," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Our new citizens are from the United Kingdom, Thailand, India, Philippines, Ireland, Scotland, Turkey, Germany, New Zealand, Lebanon and Bangladesh joining thousands of other Australians who are celebrating their citizenship.
"Being an Australian citizen is far more than a certificate and a new passport. It's about being an active citizen. A person who displays the values Australia is well known for."
Cr Fitzpatrick said Australia Day was the time to reflect on our history, respect the stories of others and celebrate our nation, its achievements and most of all, its people.
"While you are enjoying our Australia Day festivities, take time to reflect on what it means to be an Australian citizen: our shared values, our national history, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and our commitment to reconciliation.
"This year we welcome Australia Day Ambassador, world superbike champion Warwick Nowland to our celebrations.
"Entertainment on the day will be provided by musician Harper Jessop and the event will be broadcast live on the Bega District News Facebook page."
