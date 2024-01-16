First Far South Coast marlin tagged for the season

First, I would like to thank Chris Young for his many years of fishing article writing. Happy retirement Chris.
Outside inshore is fishing very well. With good numbers of sand and tiger flathead in depths of 40 to 60 metres, all the way along the coast from Tathra down to Leonards Island. The odd gummy shark and flying gurnard are also being caught in those depths. Best baits are salmon and mackerel fillets.
The waters inshore have cooled a bit this week and the reefs are fishing well, with good numbers of morwong and some large nannygai and fewer snapper, at only pan size. The Horsheshoe reef and Leonards Island are the best areas. There are plenty of slimy mackerel to be found at the Haycock reef system, so get out and stock up on bait supplies while they are around.
Game fishing is starting to come to life with MBGLAC member Tyrone O'Connor tagging our first marlin for the year north of Tathra. The water is good around 22 degrees on the shelf, but the current is strong and heading south. The best water is between Ulladulla and Batemans Bay at the moment.
Estuaries should be firing, with the prawning tides being low at daylight. So, fresh prawns or nippers should be great bait for the dusky flathead, trevally, bream and whiting. Merimbula Lake and Bega River are the standout systems. Merimbula Wharf is producing some nice blackfish early mornings and dusk daily. For those squid enthusiasts, these are still around the wharf also.
Salmon can be found on most beaches and the odd tailor early mornings. Best caught while fishing the rising tide with pilchard baits. Casting on the edges of the white water, in the deeper gutters with shiner lures of around 40g will also produce some good catches. Salmon can also be found trawling around the headlands at a speed of around six knots, using 75mm skirted lures.
Coming events for fishos to look out for are the dusky challenge, February 10-11 and the Brogo Big Bass February 23-25. Check out the details at mbglac.com.au.
The MBGLAC clubrooms at Spencer Park are open at 6pm every Friday for members and guests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.