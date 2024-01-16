Bega District News
Bega Valley author releases captivating anthology

Updated January 16 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 3:25pm
Dr Bronte Somerset releases new anthology: 'Cracking Walnuts and other Existential Past Times'.
Embrace whim and wisdom with Dr Bronte Somerset's recently released anthology: 'Cracking Walnuts and other Existential Past Times'.

