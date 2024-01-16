Bega Valley author releases captivating anthology

Embrace whim and wisdom with Dr Bronte Somerset's recently released anthology: 'Cracking Walnuts and other Existential Past Times'.
Compiled during fifteen life-enriching years in the Bega Valley, Dr Somerset's book is a medley of experiences, emotions and reflections which invites readers in a captivating journey.
The anthology is thoughtfully organised into six thematic sections, all starting with the letter E - Enchantment, Encounters, Endeavour, Endearment, Enquiry and Endings.
Each section offers a unique perspective on life, providing readers with an intricate patchwork of poems, verses, stories, and colour images of her leadlight panels.
Dr Somerset's love for the natural world is evident throughout the anthology, creating a literary landscape that is both heart-warming and informative.
Dr Somerset has often used metaphor to capture her affection for her family, infusing the anthology with a personal touch that will resonate with readers.
Cracking Walnuts and other Existential Past Times is more than a collection of words. The anthology promises to enchant, entertain, and inspire making it a must-read for those who appreciate the beauty of life in all its facets.
The anthology will be stocked and availble for purchase at Candelo Books on Carp Street Bega.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.