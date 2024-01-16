Australia Day Awards: Flo serving community with dignity

Flo Young is the Bega Valley's 2024 Senior Citizen of the Year.
Flo Young has been actively involved with her local community in Eden for about 50 years.
She co-established and voluntarily managed the Sapphire Surprises Op Shop in Eden (part of the Sapphire Coast Anglican Parish) for nearly 30 years.
While in the role, Flo was a key part of an Emergency Relief Office which was operated from the Op Shop, supplying food and essentials to people in need.
Over that time, she also helped plan and manage the annual Eden Combined Churches Deb Ball.
Flo was on the board of the old Nullica Lodge Committee for about eight years.
Flo has been involved in a myriad of volunteer activities in Eden and surrounds, including baking for cake stalls, serving on the P&C, helping out at junior sports clubs, serving on her local Church Vestry and Parish Board and organising the St Johns Christmas Hampers for vulnerable families.
A quiet and dignified person, Flo does what is needed with a no-fuss approach.
Flo is one of several citizens being recognised and celebrated on Australia Day in Bega. Click here for details on the Littleton Gardens event.
