Big weekend as paddlers race in Canberra and try out for regional team

By Denise Dion
Updated January 16 2024 - 5:16pm, first published 5:14pm
The end of a hot and humid day of racing in Canberra for Merimbula Water Dragons with a storm brewing up in the distance. Picture supplied
A team of 24 paddlers from Merimbula Water Dragons (MWD) hit the water at Canberra, competing against clubs from around NSW and the ACT in a contest to see who could keep the pace up over 2000metre races and out gun other teams in the 200metre sprints.

