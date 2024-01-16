Big weekend as paddlers race in Canberra and try out for regional team

A team of 24 paddlers from Merimbula Water Dragons (MWD) hit the water at Canberra, competing against clubs from around NSW and the ACT in a contest to see who could keep the pace up over 2000metre races and out gun other teams in the 200metre sprints.
Merimbula achieved success in the 2000metre race with their mixed 10s team claiming a first place in 13.18.45minutes.
Although the women's 10s crew didn't place, they finished strongly with a time of 15.38.81minutes. They then had better luck in the 200metre sprint reaching the grand finals after shaving a second off the time of their first heat. A further second was shaved off during the grand final but it wasn't enough to put them in the medal positions.
The following day, Sunday, January 14, 34 paddlers from across the southern region came together at Moruya's Nature Coast Club for regional selection trials to be part of what is known as The Green Machine.
Under the guidance of Green Machine team manager John Holgate of Nature Coast, Moruya, coach Gill McCallum, Merimbula Water Dragons and assistant coach and sweep Tavia Taylor, Jindabyne Snow Dragons, the 34 paddlers were put through their paces.
Paddlers had to test their time and work rate on a converted rowing machine which had a short wooden paddle at one side instead of the usual two handed lever to pull towards the body. The single vertical lever being pulled at one side of the body mimics the paddling stroke.
Paddlers were given an aerobic circuit to complete of five rounds, ideally in 10 minutes. It consisted of a short run, 10 push ups, 10 sit ups, 10 jump squats and a run back to the start.
The final time test was a single paddle of 100metres in a 20 seater dragon boat with one other person in the boat to assist with balance.
Finally all paddlers were put into two boats to be videoed during some intense training so that the selection team could assess style and ability.
The 34 paddlers who has applied to be considered for selection, were from seven of the nine clubs in the southern region. The Green Machine will race in the region versus region category of the State Championships in April at Penrith.
