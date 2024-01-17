Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Despair as Sapphire Coast medical clinic battles to stay open

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 17 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michael Pentin and practice manager Judy Thompson at Curalo Clinic, Eden are despairing of finding an alternative to closing the practice. Picture by Denise Dion
Dr Michael Pentin and practice manager Judy Thompson at Curalo Clinic, Eden are despairing of finding an alternative to closing the practice. Picture by Denise Dion

The situation at Eden's Curalo Medical Clinic is dire with closure possible in just six months after no replacement doctors were found to facilitate Dr Michael Pentin's retirement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.