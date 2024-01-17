Despair as Sapphire Coast medical clinic battles to stay open

The situation at Eden's Curalo Medical Clinic is dire with closure possible in just six months after no replacement doctors were found to facilitate Dr Michael Pentin's retirement.
It was hoped the clinic could be saved by a new financial model, based on the Bendigo Bank community ownership idea and run by Creators.
All hopes were dashed with the departure of two doctors. It leaves Eden in a precarious healthcare situation with over 3800 patients on the books at Curalo Clinic and is something Dr Pentin has being warning about for the last couple of years.
Creators director April Merrick said the plan allowed long-serving Eden GP Michael Pentin to retire but finding a replacement for Dr Pentin became almost impossible when two doctors left the clinic.
Dr Pentin said three to four doctors were needed to make the practice financially viable and given the problems trying to find one doctor, it would mean the end of Curalo Clinic after almost 40 years of serving the community.
Ms Merrick said they were in competition with the hospital which was paying "big money". She believed the financial model was good but admitted that there were quirks of the medical industry that had made it difficult.
Practice manager Judy Thompson said the practice was very thankful to Creators for having tried to solve the problem.
She is struggling to get her head around the thought of the practice closing.
"All the people here are long-term; it's a top notch medical practice. Everyone is so happy here but now we're all going through grief and we're all worried about the patients and what will happen to them."
Dr Pentin also looks after 85 beds at Uniting Aged Care, Eden involving weekly visits and being on call 24/7.
The remaining GP, Dr Sampsa Kallinen said it was all about the gap fees, the difference between what Medicare pays for a patient appointment and what it actually costs.
Curalo has secured the services of locum Dr Jasmine Ventura for between three and six months.
Asked what happens when Dr Ventura leaves, Dr Pentin simply said: "We die."
