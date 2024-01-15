Bega District News
Forestry Corporation of NSW lifts Solid Fuel Fire Ban across South Coast

By James Parker
January 15 2024 - 10:17pm
Holiday goers planning trips to state forests will be permitted to use campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels in the Batemans Bay and Eden areas as the Solid Fuel Fire ban is lifted.

