What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for January 15-29

Jimeoin - Who's Your Man?! At Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors 7.30pm. Show 8.30pm. Tix online $54+ BF. 18+ event
Four Winds Concerts and Yuin Folk Club present Andy Irvine & Dallahan at Windsong Pavilion, Four Winds Rd, Barragga Bay. Food truck and bar from 5pm. Music 6-8.30pm. $35 Outdoor Overflow tickets available from fourwinds.com.au
Festival of Small Halls presents Ryan Young and Alana Wilkinson with support act Ross Knight at Pambula Town Hall. Doors open 6.30pm. Show 7pm. Adults $25. Concession $20. U15s free via Iwannaticket.com.au
Jimeoin - Who's Your Man?! at Narooma Golf Club. $58.49 via Eventbrite
Down South Jazz Club presents Leisa Keen & the Keen Kats at Club Sapphire. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. $15 for jazz club members, $25 for visitors. Bookings & enquiries 0479 065 590 or tix at the door.
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Mark Smith at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30-8.30pm. Bookings recommended.
Whiskey n' Whiskers at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6-9pm
Garry Carson Jones in Kitty's Courtyard at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 6.30-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
The Rubens at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors 7pm. Show 8-11pm. $50 online + BF. 18+ event. Limited seating.
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club. 7-10pm
Steve Martin at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
PriZm at Tathra Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Creme Femme Collective - Pop Up Art & Music Festival at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 11am-3pm
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 2pm & 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
Southern Sounds at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2-5pm
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Whiskey and Whiskers at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
One Short at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Dreams: Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Doors 7pm. Show 8-11pm. $42 online + BF. Very limited seating.
The Big South Coast Fam Jam with Moondog, Val Moogz, Mister Rees & Don John at Lynch's Hotel, Narooma. 8pm
Vinyl Rain at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Whiskey and Whiskers at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Loose Change at Tathra Bowling Club. 8.30-11.30pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12-3pm
Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12-3pm
Greg Kew at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Poppy Duo at Tura Beach Country Club. 1-4pm
Punkalla Holler at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1-4pm
The Figmentz Soul Show with special guests Colleen Spillane & Stacey Phelan at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via the website
Greg Byng 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
A Little Bit of Blue by Little Wing Puppets; a family friendly show at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 1.30pm. Tickets from $12 via Trybooking
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 2pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Southern Impact at Club Narooma. 3-6pm
Kara Coen at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Coda at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 6-9pm
A Little Bit of Blue by Little Wing Puppets; a family friendly show at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. 1.30pm. Tickets from $12 via Trybooking
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
Mudjilali - A day in honour of Uncle Ossie Cruse with Robyn Martin, Djinama Yilaga, Mayfair Lane, Poet Sassi Nuyum, Soundscape with Eliane Morel's Ocean of Tears, + Paul Dion & the Three Stories at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bar & Food from 12pm. Ceremony and performances from 2pm-late. Adults $29. U16s free. Family $70. Tickets available on the day or via Humanitix .
Ricky Bloomfield at Hotel Australasia, Eden.1-4pm
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 2pm & 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
Pepper and Davies at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Greg Kew at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7-10pm
Joe Quennell at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30-10.30pm
Mel.T at Narooma Golf Club.7.30-10.30pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
The Spindrift Saga at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Salt at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Whiskey Dram at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Dreamcoat Productions present Fiddler On The Roof at Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre, Bega. 2pm & 7pm. Tickets $50 via Trybooking with profits assisting homelessness in the area
ChangoTree at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2-5pm
Pepper and Davies at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Mista Savona with Prodikal-1 and the Pon Fe Soundsystem at Navigate Arts @ The Old Tanja Church, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Tanja. Entry, food & drink $90. Prebookings only via Humanitix
Richard Lawson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Keith Armitage at Club Narooma. 5-8pm
Klaus Tietz in Kitty's Courtyard at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7-10pm
Drive Time at Merimbula RSL. 8-11pm
Jason Maynard at Bermagui Country Club. 8-11pm
Steve Benic at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 8-11pm
Jason Maynard at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Punkalla Holla at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30-3.30pm
Live music at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings recommended via website
Jakob Poyner 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1-4pm
Coda at Tura Beach Country Club. 1-4pm
Daryl Roberts at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 2-5pm
Allan Watts at Club Narooma. 3-6pm
Roddy Reason at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 3-6pm
Pepper and Davies at Tathra Hotel. 4-7pm
Malumba at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Kara Coen & The Fireflies at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide for gigs between Narooma and Eden, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
