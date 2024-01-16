Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Bee-wildering find during pest inspection leaves brief sting for homeowner

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated January 16 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When a real estate agent on the NSW Far South Coast gave Phillip Innes a buzz about a routine termite inspection, he was surprised to find a hive of activity behind the living room's plaster wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.