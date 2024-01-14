Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Summer fun continues as Tathra community pays for lifeguards

By Staff Reporters
January 14 2024 - 8:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once again Tathra community organisations and businesses will be paying to retain lifeguards on Tathra Beach during February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.