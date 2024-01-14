Summer fun continues as Tathra community pays for lifeguards

Once again Tathra community organisations and businesses will be paying to retain lifeguards on Tathra Beach during February.
Patrols will continue Monday to Friday until March 1, while Tathra Surf Club volunteers will continue weekend patrols until Easter.
While Bega Valley Council pays to keep eight Sapphire Coast beaches patrolled during the summer school holidays, the council has no arrangements for any beaches to be patrolled on weekdays during February.
February is the month that many retirees and young families choose to come to our region for their beach holidays.
It is also the time of year many locals like to spend time on our beaches, after the busy school holiday period.
Historically the best beach conditions on the Sapphire Coast are during February!
Every time a tragedy occurs, surf lifesaving officials remind beachgoers to swim between the flags.
Without the Tathra initiative there would be no flags on any Sapphire Coast beaches mid-week during February.
Organisers said this was a public safety issue well past time for state and local government to address.
The Tathra February lifeguard initiative has been in place for nine years.
This year it has been generously supported by Tathra and District Chamber of Commerce, Tathra Lions Club, Kianinny Bush Cottages, Stafford's Hardware & Manufacturing, Tasman Tathra Big4, Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra Beach Country Club, Tathra Beach Eco Park, Tathra Beach House Apartments, Tathra Beach Front NRMA, Tathra Beach Real Estate, Tathra Hotel and Tiny Zoo. Special Thanks to private donors, Bruce Annabel & the Blomfield family. A total of just under $15,000 has been raised to keep our residents and visitors safe on our beach.
