Summer fun continues as Tathra community pays for lifeguards

This year it has been generously supported by Tathra and District Chamber of Commerce, Tathra Lions Club, Kianinny Bush Cottages, Stafford's Hardware & Manufacturing, Tasman Tathra Big4, Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra Beach Country Club, Tathra Beach Eco Park, Tathra Beach House Apartments, Tathra Beach Front NRMA, Tathra Beach Real Estate, Tathra Hotel and Tiny Zoo. Special Thanks to private donors, Bruce Annabel & the Blomfield family. A total of just under $15,000 has been raised to keep our residents and visitors safe on our beach.