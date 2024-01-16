Australia Day Awards: Tarra a young leader empowering youth

This year's Bega Valley Young Citizen of the Year is Tarra Glover.
Tarra has volunteered with the Far South Coast Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) for several years.
Tarra has attained her Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and is close to finishing her Silver Award. She has been invited back this year to do her Gold Award level.
The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global youth development program, empowering young Australians to develop their skills, attitudes and practical experiences, to make the most of future personal, educational and professional opportunities.
While completing the Duke of Edinburgh, Tarra had to complete a set number of hours volunteering at PCYC.
She did this by helping organise three teams from Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires to compete in the Nations of Origin rugby league knockout competition.
Nations of Origin is a multifaceted sport, cultural, education and leadership program that culminates around NAIDOC week annually.
Each year Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people represent their Aboriginal Nation in rugby league, football fives, basketball, netball and gymnastics.
Through PCYC, Tarra has participated in Bluestar, was invited to a youth leadership camp in New Zealand and also invited to meet the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.
She has also presented Acknowledgement of Country at Anzac Day services.
Tarra now works fulltime as the manager of Eden Aspire outside of school hours care.
Tarra is one of several citizens being recognised and celebrated on Australia Day in Bega. Click here for details on the Littleton Gardens event.
