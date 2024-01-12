Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Mista Savona to bring the groove to Survival Day fundraiser

By Staff Reporters
January 12 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From Melbourne - via Jamaica - four-piece reggae and dancehall ensemble Mista Savona is bringing the groove to the Bega Valley

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.