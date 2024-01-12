Mista Savona to bring the groove to Survival Day fundraiser

From Melbourne - via Jamaica - four-piece reggae and dancehall ensemble Mista Savona is bringing the groove to the Bega Valley
The Bega Multicultural Centre will welcome Mista Savona live at Navigate Arts at the Old Tanja Church for an all-inclusive evening of live music, delicious food, boutique drinks and summer revelry.
The event will also feature the musical stylings of local MC Prodikal-1 and celebrate hi-fi culture with a showcase of the Pon Fé Hi Fi Soundsystem.
The event will be a charitable fundraiser for the Bermagui Survival Day initiative, being held the day prior, January 26, at the Bermagui Oval, and sponsored by the Bega Multicultural Centre and Funhouse Studio.
Tickets to attend cost $90 per person, which includes food and drink.
There will also be roundtrip transportation available from Bega, with stops in Kalaru, Tathra and Tanja. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at events.humanitix.com/mista-savona-live.
Mista Savona is fronted by Melbourne-based DJ and producer Jake Savona.
In 2017 the group produced the acclaimed album "Havana Meets Kingston" which featured a stellar ensemble of Cuban and Jamaican musicians, reinterpreting classics and creating original tracks.
The album featured Jamaican rhythm section Sly and Robbie, guitarist Ernest Ranglin, and original members of Buena Vista Social Club, Los Van Van, and Irakere.
International tours followed, including a live performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the BBC Proms.
Mista Savona, featuring Prodikal-1 and the Pon Fé Hi Fi Soundsystem, will be at Navigate Arts on Saturday, January 27, 4-8pm.
For more details head to the Facebook events page here
