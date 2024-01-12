Aussie royalty are jewels in the crown

I've never been someone who cares much for the royals and their activities.
I can safely say I've never been drawn in by glossy gossip mags spruiking the latest royal wedding/baby/scandal, or what they had for lunch this week that we simply all must know about.
But I admit a few crowns this week have caught my attention - and that of many Aussies I'm sure.
Among the glitz and glamour of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, a couple of Australians stood out including Sarah Snook, who picked up best performance of an actress in a drama series (Succession).
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Debicki was "crowned" best supporting actress for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix series The Crown.
Can't say I've ever watched the show, but I'm sure I'm not alone in feeling a little national pride in seeing an Aussie accorded such recognition on a huge US stage.
On the other side of the Atlantic, Princess Mary will this weekend be crowned Queen Consort of Denmark when her husband Crown Prince Frederik takes over the throne from his mother Queen Magrethe.
It's a fascinating story for a few reasons and one that plays into the princess fantasies of many young girls (so I'm led to believe!).
On Sunday night (our time) Princess Mary will become the world's first Australian-born monarch.
It's a long way from Sydney pub the Slip Inn, where Mary met "Fred" and hit it off, not realising he was heir apparent to a European throne.
It's also a long way from Hobart, Tasmania, where Mary Donaldson grew up.
As a former Tassie resident (and journalist) myself, her story was often in our news and a source of much state pride - that one of "our own" could make it big.
Going from a real estate marketing manager "commoner" to a European crown after being picked up by the man of her dreams in a pub.
Ahh the dream! Ahem, sorry, got sidetracked.
I still won't be rushing to the magazine rack for the latest royal gossip, but this is certainly a monarch of whom Aussies can be proud.
Have a wonderful weekend.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
