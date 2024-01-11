Bega court in brief: Victorian fined for stealing petrol 16 years ago

A Victorian man holidaying on the NSW Far South Coast has spent a night in jail and faced court over charges that date back 16 years.
Bega Local Court heard the 48-year-old, who was residing in Pakenham at the time of the incidents in 2007, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, "hauled off" in front of family while on holidays at Merimbula Beach.
He spent the night in Batemans Bay lockup before being bailed to appear in Bega Local Court on Tuesday, January 9.
The court heard that while the man had been "heavily into amphetamines" in 2007, he had been sober from drugs for 15 years and there were no further offences on his record since that time.
Despite the significant time that had elapsed, Magistrate Doug Dick confirmed he had to have regard for the offences as listed.
The charges included driving off without paying for petrol, driving while suspended, and having unlawfully obtained goods in his possession (a pair of vehicle licence plates) - as well as a charge for failing to appear in Waverley Local Court in June 2007.
The man pleaded guilty for failing to appear and confirmed he was not challenging the other charges.
"I have to turn my mind back to 2007 and the fines available at that time, and also having regard to the circumstances of your arrest in front of family members."
The man was fined $200 for each offence for a total of $800.
A Mount Darragh man who crashed his car through a neighbour's front gate has been fined for the "mistake".
On Tuesday, January 9, Bega Local Court magistrate Doug Dick, in reading over the incident report, said the man had been "angry" and had "issues with alcohol" at the time of the incident on November 7, 2023
The 65-year-old faced charges of recklessly damaging property, and intimidation, relating to him driving through his neighbour's front gate.
"I didn't do it intentionally. I didn't expect it to be shut," he said while pleading guilty.
There was also a claim for $2500 in compensation for the gate.
However, the owner spoke up in court supporting her neighbour and said the man had replaced the gates the very next day and that "he and I are friends, he just made a mistake".
The compensation claim was withdrawn and the man was fined $200 for the damage and $500 for the intimidation charge.
An elderly Bega man with a history of driving offences has been fined for having drugs in his system while behind the wheel.
The 68-year-old appeared before Bega Local Court on Tuesday, January 9, after analysis revealed he was positive for THC and methamphetamine when pulled over on July 28 last year.
"No, not meth - I smoked dope the previous day," he said before being shown the laboratory certificate.
Magistrate Doug Dick told the court the man had appeared before him only two months prior on similar matters.
"I saw you in November [2023] on four previous similar matters, which were all dealt with by reduced fines," the magistrate said.
"Yes that's right, you're on the ball - that's why you're the judge," the man replied politely.
Magistrate Dick said those previous matters had also resulted in a 12-month driving suspension.
In passing judgement on the latest infraction, he fined the man $750 and gave him a 10-month suspension - which expires within a week of the one he was already serving.
Clearly relieved, the man thanked magistrate Dick quipping that "I thought I'd be going to jail today".
